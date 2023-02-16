Barcelona coach Xavi reacts to Raphinha’s behaviour after being substituted against Man Utd

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona football club head coach Xavi Hernandez has reacted to Raphinha’s action after being substituted in their 2-2 draw against Manchester United football club at Camp Nou on Wednesday night in the UEFA Europa League Playoff.

The former Leeds United football club star was given a starting role by coach Xavi Hernandez and he was able to perform excellently for the club as he scored one of his team’s two goals of the game.

Raphinha started in Barcelona football club’s attack alongside Poland national team captain Robert Lewandowski and the duo were fantastic in the game.

Second half goals from Raphinha and Marcos Alonso helped Barcelona football club to secure a hard-fought draw, despite the fact that Marcus Rashford and Jules Kounde (own goal) scored for Manchester United football club.

Despite scoring a stunning goal for Barcelona football club, Raphinha was substituted in the second half by coach Xavi Hernandez and he was replaced by Spain national team star Ferran Torres, but the Brazilian star was not happy after being substituted, and he refused to speak to the players and coaching crew.

Speaking about Raphinha’s reaction after being substituted in the second half of Barcelona football club’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United football club at Camp Nou Stadium, Xavi Hernandez said;

“I see and understand Raphinha’s anger, I was also angry. I make the changes thinking about the team and not to point fingers at anyone. Raphinha has apologized to me but he didn’t have to. I see it as positive that everyone wants to play.”

