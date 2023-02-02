Barcelona captain is leaning towards leaving the club at the end of the season.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi Hernandez and his men sit top of the Spanish League table with 8 points after a victory against Real Betis last night. The Catalan kings will shift their interest to their next league game where they will be at loggerheads with Sevilla.

One player that is on the verge of an exit from Camp Nou is Barca’s captain, Sergio Busquets.

According to reports coming from Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo, Busquets is yet to be offered a new contract by Barcelona and the Spanish International footballer is leaning towards leaving the club at the end of the season.

The report claims that while there have been some introductory contacts between Barca and Busquets’ agent, a formal offer has not yet been tabled by the club and the player is also yet to discuss the matter with his representative.

The report adds that the 34-year-old is upholding his position of wanting to try a new challenge else. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

Maxonarts (

)