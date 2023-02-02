SPORT

Barcelona captain is leaning towards leaving the club at the end of the season.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi Hernandez and his men sit top of the Spanish League table with 8 points after a victory against Real Betis last night. The Catalan kings will shift their interest to their next league game where they will be at loggerheads with Sevilla.

One player that is on the verge of an exit from Camp Nou is Barca’s captain, Sergio Busquets.

According to reports coming from Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo, Busquets is yet to be offered a new contract by Barcelona and the Spanish International footballer is leaning towards leaving the club at the end of the season.

The report claims that while there have been some introductory contacts between Barca and Busquets’ agent, a formal offer has not yet been tabled by the club and the player is also yet to discuss the matter with his representative.

The report adds that the 34-year-old is upholding his position of wanting to try a new challenge else. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

Maxonarts (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Report: Man United Defender Raphael Varane announces his retirement from international football

7 mins ago

Mason Greenwood today had all charges of attempted rape, assault against him dropped

16 mins ago

How Real Madrid could lineup against Valencia to secure the three points

33 mins ago

Check Out Chinwendu Ihezuo Training Pictures With CF Monterrey Femenil.

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button