Barcelona Agrees To A Deal To Sign Araujo From MLS.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona is set to agree a deal with the LA Galaxy for defender Julian Araujo. The fee agreed between the two clubs is nearly £ 4 million. Araujo will sign a contract until 2026 with Barca B. The Catalan side is exploring the market for a midfielder. While Fiorentina’s Soyan Amrabat was their first choice, they were unable to reach an agreement with the Serie A club over the transfer of Amrabat. Fiorentina wanted the option to buy or transfer Amrabat permanently, something the Blaugrana could not accommodate given their current financial situation.

Now it’s clear they are getting close to signing Julian Araujo from MLS. The 21-year-old Mexican defender has played 109 times for the LA Galaxy first team in his career so far, scoring 2 goals and providing 14 assists. Although he has represented the United States in various age groups during his international career, Araujo has represented Mexico at the senior level and scored three goals. The youngster’s arrival could give Barcelona manager Xavi some much-needed reinforcements for the rest of the season.

Source; Fabrizio Romano

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Micheal10 (

)