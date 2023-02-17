Barca’s Victory Over Real Madrid In The Super Cup Explains Why Man UTD Shouldn’t Be Overconfident.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Barcelona played a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Europa league. This result wasn’t surprising because both teams are currently in top form, hence, a draw, or narrow victory was expected. Just as expected, Marcus Rashford was again on the scoresheet for Manchester United.

The English striker currently has 22 goals this season, compared to the five goals he scored last season. Lewandowski on the other hand who is currently the highest goal scorer in the Spanish league failed to find the back of the net. This draw would feel like a loss for Barcelona because this game was played in their home.

This means that Manchester United now have the advantage over Barcelona as the next game would be played at Old Trafford where they have the support of thousands of fans. Also , Gavi and Pedri would be absent for the second leg. Gavi got a suspension for accumulated yellow card, while Pedri is currently injured.

Due to these unfortunate incidents, a lot of fans believe Manchester United would defeat Barcelona. However, Barcelona’s victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup explains why Manchester United should be too confident. Recall that at the beginning of the season, Real Madrid recorded a victory over Barcelona in the La Liga.

This victory also secured their position at the top of the La Liga. However, Real Madrid suffered a surprising loss to Barcelona at the Spanish Super Cup. Also, Barcelona are currently topping the La Liga, despite Real Madrid’s dominance at the beginning of the season.

This success recorded by Xavi and Barcelona explains why Manchester United shouldn’t be too confident. What is your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

