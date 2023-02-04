Barca’s next 3 games that could see them drop points.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FC Barcelona are in a very good form at the moment, however, Xavi Hernandez and his men are scheduled to face stiff tests in upcoming weeks.

In this article, we take a look at the club’s next 3 games in all competitions. Check it out below:

Barcelona vs Sevilla

Sevilla are going into this game as a struggling side, as such, FC Barcelona are obviously the favorites to win this game.

However, a surprise Sevilla win can’t be ruled out at the Camp Nou tomorrow.

Villarreal vs Barcelona

On the 12th of February, Barcelona will travel to face an in-form Villarreal side. The Yellow Submarines are so difficult to play in their home stadium, as such, there’s a high chance of Barca dropping points in this game.

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Xavi Hernandez will be looking to make a huge statement in Europe when his team go up against Manchester United on the 16th of February in an Europa League encounter.

Manchester United and FC Barcelona are in a quite good form, as such, we expect to see a very tight game of football.

