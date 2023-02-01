Barca’s move for Julian Araujo is in danger of crumbling due to late paperwork

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi and his men are top of the Spanish League table with five points above Real Madrid. Barcelona’s next game will see them lock horns with Real Betis away from home tonight after defeating Girona by a goal to nil at the weekend.

The Catalan giants have been linked to a good number of players this January transfer market, one of which is the Mexican International footballer, Julian Araujo.

Barcelona was reportedly closing in on the signing of LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo on a permanent transfer. The two parties had agreed on a deal, and the player had agreed on personal terms much before the final hours of the window.

However, according to reports coming from Toni Juanmarti, the Blaugranas do not know if they have signed him or not because the paperwork for the transfer arrived after the deadline.

The report adds that the signatures took longer than expected, which means there is a legit danger of the deal crumbling in the final minutes. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

Maxonarts (

)