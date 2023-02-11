Barca’s Best Lineup that could extend their La Liga lead tomorrow.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FC Barcelona will be in action tomorrow when they’ll be going up against Villarreal. A win for Barca could see them extend their La Liga Santander lead by 11 points.

In this article, we take a look at how the Catalan giants could set up their starting XI for the game. Check it out below:

Xavi Hernandez is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation with Marc Andre Ter Stegen starting in the goal.

The duo of Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo should start as center-backs while Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde are acting as full-backs.

Sergio Busquets is out of the game due to injury, as such, Kessie is expected to start in the middle of the park alongside the duo of Gavi and Pedri Gonzalez.

Robert Lewandowski will be hoping to extend his La Liga goalscoring rally when he plays the Yellow Submarines tomorrow. The Polish star will star as a center-forward while Raphinha and Ansu Fati provide support from the flanks.

