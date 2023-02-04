SPORT

Barca’s Best Lineup that could beat Sevilla tomorrow.

FC Barcelona will be looking to continue their impressive run when they go up against Sevilla tomorrow in a La Liga Santander encounter.

Sevilla has been out of form so far this season, however, they’ll be looking to regain it against the Catalan giants tomorrow. As such, Xavi Hernandez is expected to name a very strong starting XI.

Here, we take a look at how the Catalan giants could set up their starting XI for the game. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Marc Andre Ter Stegen should continue in the goal with the in-form quartet of Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde starring at the back.

Sergio Busquets should keep his place in the middle of the park alongside the duo of Pedri Gonzalez and Frenkie De Jong.

Gavi is expected to start as a left-winger once again while Raphinha holds the opposite wing. Robert Lewandowski will be looking to extend his goal tally from the center-forward position.

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

