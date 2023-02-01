Barca’s Best Lineup that could beat Real Betis tonight.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi Hernandez and his men face a tough test later tonight as they’ll be facing Real Betis.

Xavi Hernandez has a minor problem going into this game. One of Barca’s most important players this season, Ousmane Dembele is out injured, as such, he’ll miss the game.

However, the good news is that Robert Lewandowski has returned from his 3-game suspension.

In this article, we take a look at how the Catalan giants could line up for the game. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Marc Andre Ter Stegen is expected to start in the goal with the quartet of Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Balde forming the back four.

Frenkie De Jong is expected to operate as a lone pivot while Gavi and Pedri Gonzalez occupy the remaining two positions in the middle of the park.

Ansu Fati and Raphinha should operate as wingers while Robert Lewandowski continue to operate as a 9.

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Dozz (

)