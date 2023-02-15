Barca Vs Man Utd: Injury Update, Man Utd Travelling Squad, and How the Red Devils Could Line Up

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Currently, Manchester United has as many as seven players who are set to miss the game against Barcelona. The game is set to be a blockbuster even though it is a Europa League game.

The Red Devils would be missing Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez due to suspension. The latter is suspended having accumulated three yellow cards in the group stages. The former is suspended due to his three yellows for Bayern Munich in the group stage of the Champions League.

Christian Eriksen, Antony Santos, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, and Donny Van de Beek would be missing the game due to injuries.

This has had an impact on Erik ten Hag’s 21-man traveling squad. David De Gea, Tom Heaton, and Jack Butland are the goalkeepers on the team. In the defense, the Red Devils have Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Raphaël Varane.

Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Casemiro, Facundo Pellistri, Zidane Iqbal, and Kobbie Maino are the midfielders in the squad while the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, and Wout Weghorst are the forwards in the squad.

With this in mind, below is how the Red Devils could line up against Barcelona with Marcus Rashford leading the line while Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri flank him:

