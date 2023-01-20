SPORT

Barca have received a fitness boost as two key players are expected to be fit for the Getafe clash

Xavi Hernandez and his men will switch their interest to their next game in the Spanish league where they will be at loggerheads with Getafe at Camp Nou on match day 19th after a 5-0 win against AD Ceuta last night.

According to reports coming from Javi Miguel of AS, Barcelona has received a fitness boost as two key players Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo are expected to be fit and ready for the Getafe encounter after missing the midweek cup tie.

The report has that Araujo and de Jong both did not travel to Ceuta on Thursday as they were dealing with minor discomforts. However, both Barcelona players have recovered and will be available for selection against Getafe.

Araujo has featured for Barcelona on 10 occasions this season in all competitions while De Jong has made 21 appearances for Xavi’s side scoring 2 goals and making one assist in the process. It remains to b seen if these reports are true.

