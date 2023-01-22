Barca duo could miss Girona clash due to suspension

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FC Barcelona will switch their interest to their next game in La Liga where they will be at loggerheads with Getafe at Camp Nou on match day 19th after a 5-0 win against AD Ceuta in the Copa Del Rey.

Ahead of the game against Getafe today, two Barcelona players are facing the risk of being suspended.

According to reports coming from BARCA NEWS, Ronald Araujo and Sergio Busquets. are facing the risk of getting suspended for the next La Liga contest against Girona if they pick up a yellow card this evening.

The report has it that both players have picked up four bookings in La Liga so far this campaign and a fifth yellow card would make them miss Barca’s match against Girona.

Araujo has made 9 appearances for Barcelona this season in all competitions while Sergio Busquets has featured 20 times for Xavi’s side this season in all competitions making one assist in the process. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

