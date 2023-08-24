BAR vs VIL: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Barcelona The Win Over Villarreal

At the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday, Villarreal will be put to the test against La Liga champions Barcelona, who they have only defeated once in the previous ten meetings between the two teams. Barcelona, who struggled in their opening match against Getafe before routing Cadiz on the second try, now looks to pick up the pace and inflict damage on their fresh-faced, inexperienced formation. Additionally, the guests are one of just two sides in the league that have not yet given up a goal.

In the past five meetings between Barcelona and Villarreal, the Catalans has four wins and a loss. The game on Sunday will probably be close and attritional on both sides because Villarreal kept a clean sheet the previous week and appears to be strong defensively. Although Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth are deadly in poacher scenarios after passes into the box, Barcelona will certainly face a battle from the wide spaces if they decide to continue with three at the back. In order to counteract Gavi and Pedri’s magic, the home team’s defense will also need to play with all focus, assuming Pedri is well.

The starting xi that could give Barcelona the win over Villarreal.

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen.

Defenders: Jong, Christensen, J. Kounde, Yamal and A. Balde.

Midfielders: Ikay Gundogan and Romeu.

Forwards: Pedri, Gavi and R. Lewandowski.

