BAR vs VIL: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Barcelona The Win Against Villarreal

Barcelona’s victory over Sevilla took them eight point ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid who lost to Mallorca. The Catalans would now focus on their upcoming La Liga fixture against Villarreal. However, Villarreal are currently struggling to rediscover their form and this would be a very huge test for them. Given that Barcelona have a stronger squad depth, they would likely secure all three points at Estadio de La Ceramica.

However, the Catalans have five wins in their last five games across all competitions, while Villarreal have have a win and three losses. in the last five meetings between Barcelona and Villarreal, the Catalans have four wins and a loss. The last time Barcelona played Villarreal away from home, they lost 2-0. Furthermore, Xavi Hernandez would like his team to maintain their momentum in the next few games. If they maintain their winning streak, they could extend their less over Real Madrid in the 2022/23 La Liga table. The image below shows how Xavi could assemble his squad at Estadio de La Ceramica.

The starting xi that could give Barcelona the win against Villarreal.

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Defenders: Jules Kounde, R. Araujo, Jordi Alba, and A. Christensen.

Midfielders: Pedri, Kessie, and Sergio Busquets.

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Gavi.

