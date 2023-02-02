BAR vs SEV: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Barcelona The Win Against Sevilla

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona were brilliant yesterday against Real Betis as they defeated the strong side to extend their lead over Real Madrid to eight points. The Los Blancos would play against Valencia tonight and If they lose this fixture, the Catalans would stay on top with eight point gap. Xavi Hernandez would now focus his attention on Barcelona’s upcoming game against Sevilla. Both clubs have history in the past and it have always been a very tough fixture between both sides. The Catalans are the favourites to secure a vital three points in this fixture, but they should not underestimate Sevilla.

However, Barcelona have five wins in their last five games across all competitions, while Sevilla have three wins and two losses. In the last five meetings between Barcelona and Sevilla, the Catalans have four wins and a draw. Based on the above record, it is likely that Barcelona would win Sevilla at Camp Nou. The Catalans have defeated Sevilla in their last two visits at Camp Nou and it’s likely that nothing could stop the in-form league leaders as they are hoping to secure all three points, and extend their lead over Real Madrid.

The starting Xi that could give Barcelona the win against Sevilla in La Liga at Camp Nou.

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Defenders: J. Alba, Jules Kounde, A. Christensen and Ronald Araujo.

Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri and Sergio Busquets.

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ansu Fati.

