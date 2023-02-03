SPORT

BAR vs SEV: Fierce 4-3-3 Lineup Barcelona Could Deploy To Beat Sevilla

Barcelona is set to return to action against Sevilla at Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday. The Catalan giants will be desperate to maintain their winning streak as they host the Rojiblancos in front of their fans. 

Barcelona moved eight points clear above Real Madrid after beating Real Betis 2-1, but the Los Blancos closed the gap to five points thanks to Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio’s second-half goal that comfortably gave them three points after the game. 

However, Barcelona will now face Sevilla and Villarreal before hosting Manchester United in the Europa League playoff. Ahead of the Sevilla game, Ousmane Dembele is out due to a thigh injury and it’s yet to be known when the Frenchman could return. 

Apart from Dembele, Xavi Hernandez is enjoying a very strong and fit squad, with none of them injured ahead of the game. Here is how the Catalans could lineup to beat Sevilla.

