BAR vs SEV: Barcelona’s Strongest XI Featuring Lewandowski and Ansu Fati That Could Face Sevilla.

The Blaugranas will be in action on Sunday evening when they face Sevilla in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performances of Barcelona shows why they may get an home victory against Sevilla.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The Blaugranas recorded four wins, one draw and one loss. The Spanish based club Barcelona have scored ten goals while they also conceded three goals to their opposition.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The Catalan giants Barcelona got a comfortable 3 – 0 win over Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Poznań .

The Spanish and Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez would be hoping to get a good result in order to solidify their top spot on the league standings.

The Barcelona gaffer Xavi Hernandez is also expected to name a strong line up for their crucial league encounter against Sevilla.

Goalkeeper;

The German and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen is set to retain his place in between the sticks when they face Sevilla.

Center Backs;

The Spanish defender Eric Garcia is expected to return back to the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Andreas Christensen in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Barcelona superstars which include Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde are expected to retain their places in the full-backs position.

Midfielders;

The duo of Frenkie De Jong and Sergio Busquets are set to operate as defensive midfielders for their crucial encounter against Sevilla.

The Barcelona tactician is expected to retain Pedri Gonzalez in the attacking-midfield position.

Wingers;

The Brazilian attacker Raphinha is set to operate in the left-wing position while Ferran Torres is expected to start as right winger.

Attacker;

The Poland attacker Robert Lewandowski is once again expected to lead the line when they face Sevilla.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Sevilla;

