BAR vs RSD: Team News, Match Preview, H2H, Kickoff Time, and Date

Barcelona is set to return to midweek action as they host bitter rivals Real Sociedad in an eye-catching Copa Del Rey quarter-finals at Camp Nou stadium. The much-anticipated game is coming just a few days after the Catalans narrowly defeated Getafe to maintain their winning ways and their stand in the La Liga table.

Barcelona was able to thrash Ceuta in their last Copa del Rey game. Real Sociedad on the other hand, narrowly outmuscled Mallorca to grab a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Team .

Feran Torres and Robert Lewandowski are set to return to the squad after missing out on the Getafe game due to suspension. Christensen on the other hand is set to miss out on the starting lineup after failing to finish the Getafe match due to a hamstring injury.

Head to Head.

Barcelona has a good record against Real Sociedad. The Catalan has won 32 games out of the 46, while the opponent has only 6 victories. 8 of the games ended in a draw.

Kickoff time and date.

The much-anticipated game is scheduled to kick off by 9:00 pm at Camp Nou Stadium on Wednesday night.

Possible Lineup.

Marc Ter Stegen, Kunde, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

