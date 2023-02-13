BAR vs MUN: Why Man United Should Pair Casemiro, Fred, and Sabitzer In The Midfield.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United return to action against Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona in the Europa League playoff. The game was scheduled after Barcelona was knocked out of the Champions League group stage and Manchester United failed to overthrow Real Sociedad in the Europa League group stage.

The two European giants will meet each other at Camp Nou for their first leg of the clash, with Xavi Hernandez keen on maintaining his winning streak in all competitions. Manchester United will be happy that Casemiro will be available for the game after missing two premier league games due to suspension.

The Brazilian has been playing alongside Fred and Bruno Fernandes after Eriksen’s injury, but here is why Erik Ten Hag should opt to start Casemiro, Fred, and Sabitzer in the midfield.

Firstly, Barcelona’s style of play tends to dominate any opponents who play the Ten Hag style of play. To fortify the midfield to avoid Barcelona holding much of the possession, Ten Hag needs to deploy the likes of Fred and Sabitzer alongside Casemiro to make things difficult for the Catalans.

Secondly, the trio tends to shield Manchester United’s defense to prevent Robert Lewandowski from causing damage. Robert is one of the best strikers in Europe and keeping him away from the goalpost demands a great work rate. Casemiro, Fred, and Sabitzer are expected to do the job very well.

Marayanatha (

)