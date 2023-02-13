SPORT

BAR vs MUN: Why Casemiro And Sabitzer Should Be Paired In Midfield Against Barcelona.

Casemiro was missing in action for Manchester United again as he continues to serve his 3-match ban for grabbing a Crystal Palace player by the neck.

The Brazilian midfielder has been replaced with Marcel Sabitzer who has impressed in the defensive midfield role over the last two matches.

Against Leeds at Old Trafford some days ago, Sabitzer controlled the midfield and was unlucky not to have scored in the first half when his goal-bound curler was tipped away by the outstretched fingers of Illan Meslier.

Today against the same Leeds, Sabitzer shielded Man United’s shaky defence with his timely tackles which helped them to keep a clean sheet.

Throughout the match, no other player but Sabitzer recorded 13 final third passes and 2 interceptions, with the Austrian ace also ranked first in tackles won (100 percent) – source (Statman Dave, Twitter).

Sabitzer’s overall performance against Leeds has put him in serious contention to start alongside Casemiro when United face Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou this Thursday.

The Catalans are currently one of the most in form teams around Europe and with players like Robert Lewandowski and Pedri in their ranks, they have what it takes to beat Man United 4 days from now.

However, having seen what Sabitzer can do, starting him on Thursday alongside Casemiro could help the Red Devils get something out of the game.

