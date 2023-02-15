BAR vs MUN: Rashford is one of the most dangerous players in Europe – Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona football club head coach Xavi Hernandez has called in-form Manchester United football club superstar Marcus Rashford one of the most dangerous players in Europe, following his outstanding performance for the Red Devils in all competitions this season.

Marcus Rashford has been superb for the Red Devils since the beginning of the year, and he has been able to score a lot of goals for the club.

The England international started the season in a lower note, but he has been firing from all cylinders for the club in all competitions since he returned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester United football club and Barcelona football club have been exceptional this season and their excellent performances have never gone unnoticed.

Barcelona football club crashed out in the group stage of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League, while Manchester United football club finished at the second spot of their group table in the UEFA Europa League.

Barcelona football club will play Manchester United football club in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Playoff at Camp Nou Stadium on Thursday, and they will play the return leg at Old Trafford next week.

Speaking about Marcus Rashford’s form for Manchester United football club this season, Barcelona football club head coach Xavi Hernandez said in his prematch conference that;

“Yes! We need to take care of all of them (all Manchester United football club players), but especially Marcus Rashford, he is one of the most dangerous players in Europe.”

