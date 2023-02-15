BAR VS MUN: Manchester United Stars Who Will Miss Tomorrow’s Crucial UEL Match Against Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United shall travel to Spain on Thursday night to face the La Liga giants Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League play-offs. The Red Devils have been in great form lately and despite Barcelona being the favourites and winning all 3 games against the Red Devils in their head-to-head, they will surely play a good game against the mighty Barcelona tomorrow.

To make matters worse, concerns are growing for the Reds as the game approaches. It has now been confirmed that Erik ten Hag will have to play without six of his most important players for Thursday’s game against Barcelona.

Let’s take a look at the players who will miss out on this game and why.

1. Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer was suspended for this match after picking up three yellow cards while playing for Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage.

2. Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine defender leaves too after receiving three yellow cards in the group stage.

3. Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has also been ruled out until April with an ankle injury, which will keep him out of this important game.

4. Scott McTominay

Scott has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury. May miss this game.

5. Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial did not train with the team ahead of this game due to a hip injury. May miss this game.

6. Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek was sidelined for a long time due to surgery earlier this year. It looks like he won’t be back on the field until next season.

7. Anthony

According to Erik Ten Haag, the winger did not play against Leeds United and will be ruled out of Barcelona tomorrow.

