BAR vs MUN: Facts, Possible Lineups, And All You Need To Know About The Match

– Facts and other important things to know about the match

Photo credit: FC Barcelona

The highly anticipated UEFA Europa League game between Barcelona and Manchester United is set to take place in the round of 32 of the 2022–23 tournament. Both teams are two of the most successful football clubs in the world, and it promises to be an exciting match.

Barcelona are the current La Liga leaders, five points ahead of second-place Real Madrid, and they boast some of the best players in the world. Robert Lewandowski has been a key figure for the Catalan club this season, scoring goals in all competitions. Barcelona also have other world-class players such as Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri, who all have the potential to make a difference in the game.

Manchester United have had a resurgence this season under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have been playing some of the best football in Europe, and the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have both been instrumental in their success. The team has also been strengthened by the arrival of Wout Woghorst from Burnley, and he has been excellent in his short time at Old Trafford.

Possible Lineups

– Barcelona’s potential lineup

GK – Marc Andre-Ter Stegen

DMR – Sergi Roberto

DML – Alejandro Balde

DC – Ronald Araújo

DC – Jules Kounde

DMC – Frenkie De Jong

MC – Pedri Gonzalez

MC – Gavi

AMR – Ousmane Dembele

AML – Raphinha

FC – Robert Lewandowski

– Manchester United’s potential lineup

GK – David De Gea﻿

DMR – Aaron Wan-Bissaka﻿

DML – Luke Shaw﻿

DC – Raphael Varane﻿

DC – Lisandro Martinez﻿

DMC – Casemiro﻿

MC – Christian Eriksen

AMC – Bruno Fernandes

AMR – Antony

AML – Marcus Rashford﻿

FC – Wout Weghorst﻿

Both teams have the quality to win the game, but it is difficult to pick a clear winner. Manchester United have been in great form recently, and they have the potential to cause an upset against the reigning Champions League holders. However, Barcelona have been in a rich vein of form this season, and they will be looking to make a statement against the Red Devils.

In the end, it is likely to be a closely fought contest, and the team that is able to take its chances in front of goal will come away with the win. Manchester United have the quality to cause an upset, but Barcelona are the favourites to win the game.

