BAR Vs MUN: Erik Ten Hag Faces Tactical Dilemma Ahead Of UEL Knockout Stage Clash Versus Barcelona

The UEFA Europa League knockout round of 16 ‘masterpieces’ is on count down with Manchester United traveling far northeast to encounter Barcelona for the first leg of their double-booster Round of 16 showpiece this February.

Manchester United are optimistic of their chance to progress into the quarter final but it could be a tough first leg for the Red Devils amidst the dilemma facing the club ahead of February 16, Europa League knockout stage match with Barcelona.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could be faced with a choice to make when selecting his starting XI for the Barcelona clash in Spain. This is due to fitness and suspension dilemma the club is facing heading into the Europa League this week.

According to report, a range of Manchester United players will be on the sideline in the first leg of their two legged ties with Barcelona. It’s unlikely that the affected players will play in the first leg in Spain, meaning Erik Ten Hag will face a huge test when selecting his team for their Europa League game.

According to report, Manchester United center-back Lisandro Martinez is one of the six players that will likely miss their first leg encounter in the Europa League Round of 16 game with Barcelona. Such putting Erik Ten Hag into dilemma that could be solved through critical tactical analysis. Something Erik Ten Hag posseses and has shown all through this season.

A range of six Manchester United players will be absent against Barcelona with report that new signing Marcel Sabitzer could also miss out due to accumulated yellow card as well as Martinez who face same issue. Anthony Martial, Scott Mctominay and Antony could all miss the Europa League first leg tie with Barcelona.

Casemiro who was on suspension and didn’t feature against Leeds United twice in United previous games will be in contention to return into the team’s starting XI against Barcelona and that’s arguably a big boost to the team despite the number of absentees, according to reports.

Erik Ten Hag is arguably a tactical manager and will definitely figure out a plan to subdue Barcelona. The Manchester United manager is optimistic and hopeful of his team progress as they eye a quarter final ticket in the Europa League this season.

Probable Manchester United First Team Players that could miss the first leg clash against Barcelona.

1. Lisandro Martinez – {Accumulated Yellow Card}

2. Marcel Sabitzer – {Accumulated Yellow Card}

3. Anthony Martial – {Injured}

4. Scott Mctominay – {Injured}

5. Antony – {Injured}

6. Christian Eriksen – {Injured}

