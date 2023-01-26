BAR vs MUN: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The UEL Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Barcelona will confront each other in the stand-out fixture of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League playoffs, where both teams will be bidding to get another early advantage ahead of the reverse fixture of the encounter.

The game however promises to be very interesting as both teams will be looking for a victory over the two-legged encounter to advance to the knockout phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Barcelona will be going into the high-profile contest after they failed to advance into the next phase of the UEFA Champions League, while the Red Devils, on the other hand, failed to pick up the direct ticket to the knockout phase of the Europa League stage.

Match Date and Kickoff Time Ahead Of The much anticipated Europa League match:

Barcelona will host Manchester United in the first leg of their two-legged encounter on Thursday, February 16, at Camp Nou Stadium in Spain. The Europa League knockout phase playoff game is expected to begin at exactly 6:45 PM Nigerian time.

