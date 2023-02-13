BAR vs MUN: Check Out Manchester United’s Injury And Suspension List Ahead Of The UEL Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be bidding to keep their hopes of progressing into the next phase of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League alive when they take a trip to Spain on Thursday to keep a date with Barcelona in the first leg of their two-legged playoffs.

The Red Devils will be going into the high-profile Europa League match after their remarkable 2-0 away win over Leeds United on Sunday in the English Premier League, and they will be looking for another victory over the Catalans on Thursday to take one step closer to the next stage of the campaign.

However, the Red Devils will be going into the game without many of their key players who will miss the game due to injuries and suspension.

Lisandro Martinez will not be available for selection against Barcelona on Thursday, following the booking he received in Manchester United’s last Europa League match against Real Sociedad.

Marcel Sabitzer will also miss the game due to suspension following the bookings he received in the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich.

Manchester United could be going into the Europa League match against Barcelona with a long list of injured players, as the likes of Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial, Antony Santos, Scott McTominay, and Donny van de Beek are still in the treatment room for their respective injuries.

Giddiwrite (

)