BAR vs MUN: Barcelona Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Thursday UEL Showdown

Barcelona will be looking for a healthy first-leg advantage when they face Manchester United on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoff at the Camp Nou Stadium in Spain.

The Catalans will be going into the much-expected Europa League showdown after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Villarreal last Sunday in their last Spanish Laliga outing, and they will be seeking to build on the impressive success when they square off against Manchester United on Thursday.

Team :

The Catalans will be going into Thursday’s UEFA Europa League blockbuster fixture against Manchester United with no fresh injury or suspension worries, except for Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets, who are still in the treatment room for their respective injuries.

However, the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Gavi, and Pedri are expected to make the starting lineup for the game.

Barcelona’s possible starting lineup vs Manchester United:

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, De Jong, Kessie; Raphinha, Gavi, and Lewandowski.

Kickoff time:

The much anticipated UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoff between Barcelona and Manchester United is expected to commence at exactly 6:45 PM Nigerian time on Thursday.

