BAR VS MUN: 3 Worst Manchester United Players Against Barcelona In The First Half

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United takes Barcelona at Camp Nou for round 32 of the Europa League competition. The Spanish outfit dominated the midfield against Manchester United in the first half. Manchester United players are sloppy with the ball and misplaced a lot of passes in their opponent’s half. Let’s take a look at the three worst Manchester United players in the first half against Barcelona.

1. Brazilian midfielder Fred was very sloppy with the ball. The 29-year-old midfielder was arguably the worst player on the pitch against Barcelona.

2. Wout Weghorst retained his spot in the lineup and the Netherlands international missed a glorious chance to put Manchester United ahead. He also failed to win half of his aerial duels.

3. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was a little bit sloppy at the beginning of the match. Gavi got the better of him in the opening stage of the first half when he failed to track back.

Dabbyvictor (

)