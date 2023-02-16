SPORT

BAR VS MUN: 3 Worst Barcelona Players In The First Half Against Manchester United

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United was dominated in the midfield against Barcelona but the Red Devils got the best chance to go ahead in the first half. The Spanish outfit will be hoping to have an improved second half while Manchester United will be hoping to take their chances in the second half. Let’s take a look at the three worst Barcelona players in the first half against Manchester United.

1. Raphinha had a bad first-half outing as Tyrell Malacia got the better of him. The Brazilian winger found it hard to dribble past him in the first half.

2. Jordi Alba started ahead of Alejandro Balde and the veteran defender didn’t make an impact going forward against Manchester United. He also failed to deliver a successful cross inside Manchester United’s 18-yard box.

3. Pedri found it hard to couple against Casemiro and the physicality of the match. He didn’t create any goalscoring chances for Barcelona attackers.

Dabbyvictor (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BAR 2-2 MUN: What Marcus Rashford Did In Today’s Game That He Needs To Do More Often

5 mins ago

Video: UEL Play-off: Barcelona, United Battle To 2-2 Draw At Nou Camp

10 mins ago

BAR 2-2 MUN: What Fans Are Saying About Barcelona After Rashford Was Denied A Penalty

13 mins ago

Video: NPFL Goes On Three-Week Break For General Election; May Return To Tv

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button