BAR VS MUN: 3 Worst Barcelona Players In The First Half Against Manchester United

Manchester United was dominated in the midfield against Barcelona but the Red Devils got the best chance to go ahead in the first half. The Spanish outfit will be hoping to have an improved second half while Manchester United will be hoping to take their chances in the second half. Let’s take a look at the three worst Barcelona players in the first half against Manchester United.

1. Raphinha had a bad first-half outing as Tyrell Malacia got the better of him. The Brazilian winger found it hard to dribble past him in the first half.

2. Jordi Alba started ahead of Alejandro Balde and the veteran defender didn’t make an impact going forward against Manchester United. He also failed to deliver a successful cross inside Manchester United’s 18-yard box.

3. Pedri found it hard to couple against Casemiro and the physicality of the match. He didn’t create any goalscoring chances for Barcelona attackers.

