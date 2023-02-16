SPORT

BAR VS MUN: 3 Mistakes Made By Xavi In The Starting Lineup Against Barcelona

The Spanish giants Barcelona host Manchester United at Camp Nou for round 32 of the Europa League competition. Any team that wins between Manchester United and Barcelona will be considered as favorites to win the trophy. Both teams are in good form ahead of the match and Barcelona will be hoping to take all three points. Let’s take a look at the three worst mistakes made by Xavi in the starting lineup against Manchester United.

1. Xavi named a surprising lineup when he named Jordi Alba in the left-back position ahead of Alejandro Balde. The Spanish veteran lacks the pace to track down Manchester United’s pay attackers.

2. Marcos Alonso started ahead of Andreas Christensen in the center-back position. The Danish defender has been solid for Barcelona this season.

3. Gavi has been sensational for Barcelona this season from the left-wing position. But the Spanish youngster shouldn’t have started there against a good team like Manchester United. Xavi should have started a tricky winger to deal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

