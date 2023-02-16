SPORT

BAR VS MUN: 3 Mistakes Made By Erik Ten Hag In The Starting Lineup Against Barcelona

Manchester United takes a long trip to Spain for a mouthwatering clash against Spanish giants Barcelona in round 32 of the Europa League competition. Both teams are in good form as Barcelona are top of the league ahead of Real Madrid while Manchester United is third in the league and five points behind joint leaders Arsenal and Manchester City. Let’s take a look three worst mistakes made by Erik Ten Hag in the starting lineup against Barcelona.

1. Erik Ten Hag started Wout Weghorst again in the number nine position. The Netherlands international has only scored one goal for Manchester United.

2. Alejandro Garnacho should have started against Barcelona. The Argentina superstar should have replaced Weghorst in the lineup and Marcus Rashford in the number nine position.

3. Aaron Wan-Bissaka started in the right-back position ahead of Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese defender would have been a better option because of his attacking output.

