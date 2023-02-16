BAR vs MUN: 3 Best Manchester United Players In The First Half Of The Clash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giants Manchester United returned to action against Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona in the Europa League round of 32 clashes. The much-anticipated game kicked off on Wednesday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium with Barcelona the favorite to win the game ahead of Erik Ten Hag’s men.

The game kicked off with Barcelona dominating the possession. Although that’s what we expected United was also active in the game upfront. The Red Devils created several chances that should have put them in front, but the first half ended in a draw.

Despite the goalless first half, here are three Manchester United players who performed very well in the first 45 minutes.

Rashford.

The Englishman continues to impress United fans with his work rate. He’s yet to find the back of the net, but he has been a threat to Barcelona’s defense.

Casemiro.

Casemiro’s presence was felt once more after the Brazilian international missed two of Manchester United’s domestic games. Casemiro provided a shield to the back four and was solid even when Barcelona was in possession.

Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese international was very active in the midfield. Fernandes contributed and created several chances upfront and was able to help the defenders when out of possession.

