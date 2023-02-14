BAR vs MNU: The Starting XI That Could Deliver a decent result for Manchester United Against Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United Boss, Erik Ten Hag will be boosted by the return of Casemiro for Thursday’s European clash against Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona at Camp Nou

The 30-year-old midfielder has been a revelation to a struggling Man United midfield this season & is currently on a domestic ban of three games with two cleared already, however that suspension doesn’t stop him from featuring on the European level for the 20-time English Champions.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are definitely going to miss out due to suspension, while Christian Eriksen, Donny Van De Beek & Scott McTominay are unlikely to make the travelling squad to Catalonia due to injuries.

However, Raphael Varane will be recalled into the heart of defence alongside Luke Shaw who will fill in as a makeshift centre-back with Tyrell Malacia and Diogo Dalot starting as the left & right defenders respectively.

In midfield, Casemiro will be paired alongside his fellow countryman, Fred, while Bruno Fernandes operates in a more advanced role behind Wout Weghorst.

Marcus Rashford who continued his goal scoring exploits against Leeds United will play off the left while Sancho occupies the right hand side of attack.

See the Full XI Below;

Charlesayor (

)