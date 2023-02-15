BAR VS MNU: Manchester United Stars Who Will Miss Tomorrow’s Crucial UEL Match Against Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will travel to Spain on Thursday evening to face La Liga giants Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie. The Red Devils have been in great form recently and will be confident of giving a strong Barcelona side a good fight in tomorrow’s game, despite the fact that the head to head record predicts Barcelona as the favorite, having won all three meetings against the Red Devils.

To make matters worse, the Reds’ selection concerns are growing as the game approaches. It has now been confirmed that Erik Ten Hag will be without six of his key players for their game against Barcelona on Thursday, which is a significant setback.

Let’s go over the players who will miss this game and the reasons why;

1. Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer has been suspended for this game after receiving three yellow cards while playing for Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages.

2. Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine defender will also join Sanitizer on the sidelines after picking up three yellow cards in the group stage.

3. Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has also been already ruled out until April owing to an ankle injury, meaning that he will not be available for this crucial game.

4. Scott McTominay

Scott has been missing for the the last three games with an unspecified injury. He is likely to miss this game.

5. Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial didn’t training with the team ahead of this game due to a hip injury. He is likely to miss this game.

6. Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek has already been declared a long-term absentee due to surgery earlier this year. According to reports, he will not return to the field until next season.

7. Antony

The winger did not appear in either of the two games against Leeds United and, according to Erik Ten Hag, he will not be available to face Barcelona tomorrow.

Blogger30 (

)