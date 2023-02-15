BAR vs MNU: Barcelona’s Strongest XI That Could Prove Difficult to Beat Against Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona are expected to be without two first team players for tomorrow’s Europa League clash against Manchester United at Camp Nou.

Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets are the players in question and are both unlikely to feature against the Red Devils due to hamstring injury and sprained ankle respectively.

In the absence of the France international, youthful talent, Gavi is set to continue as a makeshift left winger although Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are also in contention for a starting place after both played a part in the Blagurana crucial win over the yellow Submarines over the weekend off the substitutes bench.

Ex-Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski who has grabbed 23 goals in 27 outings for the Spanish heavyweights is set to spearhead the frontline, while Brazilian winger, Raphinha could occupy the final spot in the final third on the right wing.

Franck Kessie took the place of Busquets in the starting XI the last time out with the Ex-AC Milan midfielder aiming to continue in the middle of the park alongside Frenkie de Jong and Pedri.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen will retained his number one shirt in between the sticks & will be shielded by the back four of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and the experienced Jordi Alba.

See the Full XI Below;

