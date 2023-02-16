BAR vs MNU: 4 Key players that may miss Barcelona’s crunch UEL encounter against Man United.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Europa League is set to resume again and the teams in the competition are set to feature in the midweek games. The midweek games is set to kickoff across various stadiums in Europe.

The Catalan giants Barcelona would be hoping to get a first-leg advantage when they face English side Manchester United at Spotify Camp Nou.

The Spanish and Barcelona gaffer Xavi Hernandez would be without some key players for their crucial UEL encounter against Manchester United.

Let’s take a look at four players that could miss their crucial UEL match against Manchester United;

1. ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN: The Danish and Barcelona center-back Andreas Christensen may miss tonight’s first leg encounter due to a minor injury he suffered during away victory over Villarreal.

2. MARCUS ALONSO: The Spanish and Barcelona defender didn’t feature in their recent league match.

The Barcelona full-back is once again expected to miss their UEL encounter against Manchester United.

3. FRENKIE DE JONG: The Dutch and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong suffered a minor injury during their 2 – 0 win over Villarreal.

The Barcelona midfielder may miss their home encounter at Spotify Camp Nou.

4. ANSU FATI: The Spanish and Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati didn’t play any part in their recent league match.

The Barcelona winger is once again expected to miss their crucial UEL encounter against Manchester United.

