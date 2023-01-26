BAR vs GIR: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Barcelona The Win Against Girona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Girona’s league winning streak abruptly came to an end in the 101st minute as Villarreal defeated them 1-0. Seven players received cautions in the first half of the heated contest before Bueno was given a red card in the second. One of eight saves made by Gazzaniga came in the 93rd minute after Romeu gave up a penalty. Eight minutes later, Juanpe gave up a penalty, which Parejo converted. Barcelona defeated Getafe 1-0 to maintain a three-point lead at the top of the standings. The attack struggled without Lewandowski, and Pedri’s goal was the game’s lone scoring.

After defeating Sociedad 1-0 in the Copa del Rey, they also extended their winning streak to seven games in all competitions. Barcelona have five wins in their last five games across all competitions, while Girona has a win, two draws and two losses. In the last five meetings between Barcelona and Girona, the Catalans have four wins and a draw. The two teams haven’t faced off in a meaningful match since Barcelona defeated them 2-0 in 2019 with to goals from Nelson Semedo and Lionel Messi. Both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have been suspended for this match.

The starting xi that could give Barcelona the win against Girona.

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen.

Defenders: A. Christensen, Roberto, Jules Kounde and Jordi Alba.

Midfielders: Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi.

Forwards: O. Dembele, A. Fati and Raphinha.

