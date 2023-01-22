SPORT

BAR vs GET: Barcelona’s First-Team Stars That Will Not Be Available For Selection Today

Barcelona will have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga table later today when they welcome Getafe to Camp Nou Stadium for their next game of the campaign.

The Catalans will be going into the contest in high spirits following their impressive 5-0 demolition of AD Ceuta in their last Copa del Rey match, and they will be bidding to build on the remarkable feat when they face Getafe today.

Barcelona will be going into the game against Getafe today without the services of Robert Lewandowski, after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Atletico Madrid in their last Spanish La Liga game.

Ferran Torres will also not be available for selection today against Getafe following the straight red card he received against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona and Getafe played out a goalless draw the last time both teams met in the Spanish La Liga, can the Catalans get a victory today?

