BAR vs GET: Barcelona Team News, Possible Lineup And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Sunday’s LaLiga Showdown

Barcelona will be bidding to extend their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga table on Sunday when they face Getafe in their next game of the campaign.

Blaugrana will be going into the contest off the back of their hard-fought 1-0 away win over Atletico Madrid in their last outing, and they will be looking for another victory over Getafe to keep their hopes of winning the league title on the right track.

Team :

Barcelona will be going into Sunday’s game against Getafe without the services of Ferran Torres, following the red card he received against Atletico Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski will also miss the La Liga Showdown game against Getafe due to suspension.

However, the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, and Gavi are all expected to make the starting lineup against Getafe on Sunday.

Barcelona’s possible starting lineup vs Getafe:

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Gavi, Fati.

Kickoff Time:

The Spanish La Liga game is expected to begin at exactly 6:30 PM Nigerian time on Sunday, at Camp Nou Stadium.

Photo Credit: Instagram

