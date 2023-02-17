SPORT

BAR Vs CAD: Head-To-Head Statistics & Starting Xi That Could Give Barcelona The Win Against Cadiz

Barcelona defeated Villarreal 1-0 to maintain their eight-point lead over the competition in LaLiga. In the first half, Lewandowski helped Pedri score the game-winning goal, and they were able to hang on after that. After a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs, they lost some of their momentum. As Cadiz defeated Girona to earn a crucial victory and climb out of the bottom three, Bongonda contributed two assists. After six minutes, Escalante scored before Guardiola added a second before halftime. In September of a previous season, Lewandowski helped Barcelona defeat Cadiz 4-0 with a goal and two assists.

However, Barcelona have four wins and a draw in their last five games across all competitions, while Cadiz has two wins and two losses. In the last five games between Barcelona and Cadiz, the Catalans has a win, two draws and two losses. Due to a muscle ailment, Ousmane Dembele will not play for Barcelona. Moreso, Busquets, who has an ankle issue, joins him on the sidelines, and Pedri is dealing with a thigh injury. As a result of an accumulation of yellow cards, Ronald Araujo is suspended.

The starting xi that could give Barcelona the win against Cadiz.

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen.

Defenders: A. Christensen, E. Garcia, J. Alba and J. Kounde.

Midfielders: F. De Jong, F. Kessie and Gavi.

Forwards: R. Lewandowski, A. Fati and Raphinha.

