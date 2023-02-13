BAR v MUN: How Man United can set up and beat Barcelona at camp Nou as Casemiro returns

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Casemiro is set to play his first game in 12 days when Manchester United take on Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Thursday.

United and Barca are battling for tickets to the round of 16 of the Europa League with Barca hosting the first leg in Spain.

Man Utd’s suggested set up

Ten Hag has the advantage of recalling back Casemiro after the Brazilian’s near two weeks absence. United are always a far stronger side when Casemiro plays in midfield. His pair, ideally should be Marcel Sabitzer who has really got in the deep end of things with two consecutive starts against Leeds United.

Luke Shaw played at Centreback against Leeds United even though Martinez is suspended to face Barcelona. It appears that ten Hag did that to refresh Luke Shaw’s memory on playing in the position. This suggests that Varane and Luke Shaw will pair in the centre of defence and will be flanked by Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the left and to the right respectively.

Marcel Sabitzer is suspended. He carries over a yellow card from Bayern Munich and is therefore not going to play against Barcelona. This means another start for Fred.

Antony and Anthony Martial will still be out according to ten Hag last Friday, suggesting that the from three will be Weghorst, Sancho and Rashford.

Man Utd must be far more proactive against Barcelona than they’ve played in their last two games against Leeds United.

Barcelona are a very strong outfit and defensively the strongest team in Spain. They are 11 points clear at the top of the La Liga table. They have better quality than Leeds so for United to beat Barcelona away, everyone has to bring their best game.

TheUnitedWatch (

)