BAR 4:2 TOT: Yamal’s Superb Display Shows Barcelona Have Another Amazing Talent

Barcelona held the Joan Gamper Trophy encounter today when they took on Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday evening. The Catalans initiated a wonderful comeback in the game to secure a convincing 4-2 victory over Tottenham. Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli were all on the scoresheet to make sure Barcelona won the Joan Gamper Trophy yet again this pre-season.

Well, one of the players who really stood out for Barcelona in today’s match was Lamine Yamal as he had an incredible performance against Tottenham. The Spanish International was brought on in the 80th minute of the game and he inspired Barcelona’s comeback victory over Spurs. The 16-year-old provided the assist to Barcelona’s equalising goal and also orchestrated the attacks that led to the team’s 3rd and 4th goals against the English side.

Well, I believe Lamine Yamal’s Superb performance in this game already shows that Barcelona have created another amazing talent. Barcelona La Masia Academy have been known for providing some of the best players in the world over the years. The likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andreas Iniesta, and many other top ballers in football all graduated from this Barcelona academy. Lamine Yamal is also another product of Barcelona’s La Masia Academy and he is already proving to be an amazing player for the team. The Spanish Youngster obviously has great potential to become one of football’s best players in the future if he doesn’t relent in his efforts.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)