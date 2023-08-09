BAR 4-2 TOT: Yamal’s display explains that he can fill the void for PSG bound Dembele

Lamine Yamal had a promising performance last night for Barcelona which left the fans in awe of his talent. His performance has explained that he can fill the void for PSG’s bound Dembele.

Barcelona started the game well before they lost control. Robert Lewandowski scored the opener from Raphinha’s assist. The Spurs responded by scoring twice before halftime. Both goals were scored by Oliver Skipp. Barcelona eventually claimed the win at the stoppage time as goals from Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Abdesammad Ezzalzouli ensured the 4-2 win.

Xavi will take many positives from that game to prepare for the La Liga opener. Since Ousmane Dembele will join PSG, Lamine Yamal’s performance yesterday has shown that he can fill his void. Yamal recorded several dribbles despite coming into the game in the second half. His off-the-ball movement is also good as it created spaces for other players in the team to attack the opposition defence. Most importantly, the youngster has a good end product as he can either assist or shoot. He is still young and will need to improve more.

Do you think the 16-year-old should be given a nod by Xavi next season?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)