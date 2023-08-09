BAR 4-2 TOT: Three Barcelona Players That impressed Xavi Ahead Of La Liga opener

FC Barcelona claimed a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday as they overturned the game in the final nine minutes. Meanwhile, here are the three players that impressed Xavi ahead of the La Liga opener:

1. Fermin Lopez

The 20-year-old had a promising performance after he replaced Oriol Romeo in the second half as he assisted Ezzalzouli’s goal in the 90th minute. His game is fast and direct. He is a player to be considered for next season.

2. Abdesammad Ezzalzouli

The talented player came into the game in the second half and had a brilliant performance as he scored Barcelona’s last goal of the game. He is very good at dribbling and through balls. He will be a real asset to the team in the coming season.

3. Lamine Yamal

The La Masia product produced an amazing performance as he was dribbling Spurs players with ease. He delivered the assist for Ansu Fati’s goal.

Which of these players impressed you the most?

