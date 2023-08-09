BAR 4-2 TOT: Lamine’s Display Suggest He Could Slowly Fill Dembele’s Shoes

After a very disappointing first half, Barcelona beat Tottenham Hotspur by 4-2. The first ended in Tottenham’s favour as they won by 1-2. In the second half, goals from Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Abde were to seal the crucial win as Barcelona won the Joan Gamper game.

However, many fans have been talking about the mentality of the team, Raphinha’s display, Frenkie De Jong’s man-of-the-match performance, the display of Barcelona youngsters in the second half, Tottenham’s poor defending, and the first-half substitution of Ronald Araujo, but this article will center on how Lamine Yamal’s display suggests he could gradually fill Dembele’s shoes. Take a look!

1. He Already Showed Great Attributes To Play For The First Team.

Against Tottenham, it was Lamine Yamal’s introduction to the game that changed the dynamics of Barcelona’s attack. Note that he provided the assist for Ferran Torres’ goal, and also two “pre-assists” for Ansu Fati and Abde’s goal. Beyond his goal involvements, Lamine showed great effectiveness in tight spaces as he was able to beat his markers easily. Just like Dembele, Lamine was good in one vs one situation. He also linked up with his players. For this reason, Lamine could slowly fill in Dembele’s shoes if he is gradually integrated into the team by Xavi.

