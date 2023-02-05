BAR 3-0 SEV: What Some Fans Are Saying About Raphinha After The Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona is sitting comfortably at the top of La Liga table after another convincing win against Sevilla. Goals from Raphinha, Gavi, and Jordi Alba sealed the crucial win for Xavi Hernandez’s team.

Well, note that the main talking point of the game is Barcelona’s 8-point lead ahead of Real Madrid. On the other hand, fans have praised Barcelona’s display in the absence of key players. However, this article will focus on what some fans are saying about Raphinha after the game. Take a look!

1. Raphinha Stepped Up In Dembele’s Absence.

Recall that after Dembele got injured, there were many worries about how Barcelona would cope with the Frenchman. On the contrary, Raphinha did very well against Sevilla. Even though he’s not a very effective with dribbling like Ousmane Dembele, he was involved in all Barcelona goals. He got pre-assist for Jordi Alba’s goal, an assist for Gavi’s goal before he scored the third goal of the game. Hence, fans are praising the Brazilian winger for stepping up in Ousmane Dembele’s absence.

