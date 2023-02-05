BAR 3-0 SEV: Raphinha Wins Man of the Match Award After His Influential Performance Tonight

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona defeated Sevilla with three goals in the second half to increase their lead over Real Madrid to eight points.

Throughout the first half, the hosts kept Sevilla pinned down despite the Catalan club producing a number of solid scoring opportunities.

After 17 minutes, Ronald Araujo had a fantastic opportunity, rising highest for a clear header, but the Uruguayan could only direct his shot wide.

Raphinha could only head the ball straight at Bono ten minutes into the second half after Gavi sent in a wonderful cross from the left to the back post.

Barcelona opened the scoring minutes later Jordi Alba received a beautiful ball from Franck Kessie, who then smashed his first-time attempt past Bono and into the bottom corner.

After 70 minutes, Raphinha was able to switch the ball to his left foot and make a beautiful pass to Gavi at the back post for a tap-in, giving Xavi’s team a two-goal advantage.

Ten minutes from the end, the Catalans secured all three points. This time, Jordi Alba took the role of the provider, sending a pass across the goal for Raphinha to score.

After the conclusion of the match, Brazil & Barcelona winger, Raphinha was awarded the man for the match award after his influential performance against Sevilla

The Ex-Leed United winger started badly but ended well, he was involved in all three goals tonight, he had a pre assist for Alba’s goal, assisted Gavi’s goal & capped his fine display with a brilliant goal.

Charlesayor (

)