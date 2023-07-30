BAR 3-0 RMA: Dembele’s brilliant display shows that he could be relied on next season

Dembele had a beautiful performance for Barcelona against Real Madrid in today’s Friendly game in Texas and his performance has explained why Barcelona should not make the mistake of selling him this summer as he could be counted on next season.

The first half was a heated one between both sides as they forced each other’s goalkeeper to make saves. Dembele opened the game with a goal supplied by Pedri as Gundongan was involved in the build-up. Real Madrid was then awarded a penalty and Vinicius stepped up and missed it.

In the second half, Fermin Lopez doubled Barcelona’s lead before a stoppage time goal from Ferran Torres sealed the 3-0 win for La Liga champions as Real Madrid was disappointed at the full-time.

However, Dembele’s brilliant performance before he was replaced by Raphinha in the second shows that he could be relied on next season and Barcelona should not make the mistake of selling him this summer.

