BAR 2:0 CAD: The Best And Worst Players For Barcelona In Their Impressive Win Today

Barcelona were back to winning ways in the Spanish La Liga today when they welcomed Cadiz to the Camp Nou Stadium. The Catalans had an outstanding performance in the game as they comfortably defeated Cadiz 2-0 thanks to goals from Pedri Gonzalez and Ferran Torres.

Well, let’s take a look at the best and worst for Barcelona in their impressive win over Cadiz in today’s match.

1, IIkay Gundogan.

The Former Manchester City Player had his best performance for Barcelona in today’s match against Cadiz. The German International orchestrated several of Barcelona’s attacks in the game through his brilliant passes and movements with the ball. The 32-year-old provided the assist to Barcelona’s opening goal in the encounter.

2, Pedri Gonzalez.

The Spanish International had a decent performance for Barcelona in this game against Cadiz. The 20-year-old actively impacted Barcelona’s performance offensively in the encounter as he created a few clear-cut chances for his teammates that weren’t converted into goals. Pedri Gonzalez took it upon himself to score an important goal which inspired Barcelona to convincingly defeat Cadiz in this game

3, Frenkie De Jong.

Being used as centre-back didn’t in any way affect Frenkie De Jong’s performance in this match against Cadiz. The Dutch International showed his composure in defense for the Catalans as he made really impressive ball wins to neutralize the threat coming from the opposition’s attackers.

Worst Player.

1, Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish International carried on with his recent poor run of form for Barcelona as he performed awfully against Cadiz. The 34-year-old missed one very important goalscoring chance for Barcelona as he was well contained by the defense line of the opposition.

