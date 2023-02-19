BAR 2:0 CAD: Ansu Fati’s Inconsistency Shows He Is Not Fit To Remain Barcelona’s No.10

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was yet another win for Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga today when they hosted Cadiz at the Camp Nou Stadium. The Catalans were on top of their game as they comfortably defeated Cadiz 2-0 thanks to first-half strikes from Robert Lewandowski and Sergio Roberto. Barcelona got this win with maximum points to stretch their gap as leaders of the league table this season.

Well, Ansu Fati was started in this game for Barcelona today as he struggled once again to give a convincing performance against Cadiz. The Spanish International carried very little threat offensively in the game as the Cadiz’s defense line weren’t really bothered by his presence in Barcelona’s attack. It has been a while since he netted a league goal for Barcelona which goes to show his inconsistency in the team this season.

Well, I believe Ansu Fati’s inconsistency shows he is not fit to remain Barcelona’s Number 10. When Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, the number 10 was given to Ansu Fati who was expected to be the next shining star in the team. In most teams, the player with the number 10 jersey tends to be very key in their performance during matches. Ansu Fati has failed to live up to the hype of being the next Lionel Messi at Barcelona. The Spanish International hasn’t done enough to wear such an important jersey in a top club like Barcelona. It’s high time he steps up his performance at the club this season.

